This year we are taking things to a higher level – Akufo-Addo declares

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that his government will be doing more for the Ghanaian people in his final year in office.

Delivering his State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, February 26, the President “This year, we are taking things to a higher level.”

In the address, President Akufo-Addo indicated that government will soon launch a performance tracker for everyone to see what his government has done.

This initiative he said will be led by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who the President calls Dr. Digitalisation.

“This Government, after all, is the Digitalisation Government, and the man who has led the entire digitalisation process these past seven (7) years, my indefatigable Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Digitalisation, the NPP’s excellent presidential candidate for the 2024 election, is coming up with what will allow everyone and anyone to check on every project being undertaken by the government without having to listen to the President’s Message on the State of the Nation. We are calling it the Performance Tracker.

“You can check and satisfy yourself about the status of the projects and their location, and you could stop by and make a physical inspection if you were so minded,” President Akufo-Addo said.

In his State of the Nation Address, President Akufo-Addo declared that his government has achieved more in various sectors in the seven years he has been in power than what the past NDC government achieved in eight years.