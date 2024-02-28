Unemployment: ‘NDC and Mahama are the problems; say no to them’ — Richard Ahiagbah to Ghanaians

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has lashed out at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama as being responsible for the country's high unemployment rate.

In a social media post on Wednesday, February 28, the NPP spokesperson accused NDC MPs of deliberately obstructing government's initiatives to create jobs.

He cited the One District, One Factory, program which is aimed at establishing at least one industrial enterprise in each of Ghana's 261 districts to boost local production and employment.

According to Ahiagbah, the program has so far created 170,000 jobs but there could have been more if the NDC lawmakers had not rejected tax waivers and other incentives proposed to attract investments under the policy.

In view of this, Mr. Ahiagbah is calling on Ghanaians to vote against the opposition party in the upcoming elections.

"170,000 jobs have been created under the 1D1F initiative so far. But even more jobs would be created if NDC MPs stop blocking exemptions for companies under the 1D1F initiative. The NDC & Mahama are the problem. Let's say NO to Mahama & the NDC,” he wrote on X.

The average rate of unemployment in the country has risen to 14.7 percent in the first three quarters of 2023.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, the number of unemployed youth aged between 15 and 35 rose from about 1.2 million to over 1.3 million during the same period with the rate among females consistently higher than males.