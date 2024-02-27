SONA 2024: ‘Clearly the state of the nation is hopeless’ — Ato Forson

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson

The state of Ghana is "hopeless", according to Minority Leader in Parliament Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

In his response to President Nana Akufo-Addo's State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, February 27, Ato Forson painted a bleak picture of Ghana's current situation.

"Mr. Speaker, clearly, the state of our nation is hopeless. No wonder our professionals are leaving in droves in search of greener pastures," he stated.

The lawmaker backed this claim by highlighting Ghana's dire unemployment crisis.

According to Ato Forson, only 11.3 million out of Ghana's 33 million population are currently employed, a figure that includes peasant farmers.

"This means two (2) out of every three (3) Ghanaians are jobless. This is what development economists call NINJAs (No Income, No Jobs and No Assets)," he said.

The Minority Leader added that approximately 30% of Ghanaian youth are unemployed, with another 4.5 million employable Ghanaians having given up on finding work due to long-term disappointment and frustration.