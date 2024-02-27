Free SHS has broken myths, will produce more engineers, doctors and scientists for Ghana – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has noted that he is elated by the success of the Free Senior High School policy.

According to him, the policy which was described by opponents as mere political talk has broken myths and will produce more scientists, engineers, doctors, and architects for the country in the future.

“Mr Speaker, Free SHS might be labelled by its detractors as a mere political slogan that must be demonised, but it is, in fact, a transformative programme that has broken myths and liberated minds. It is humbling on the one hand and frightening on the other, to think of the sheer number of talents that Free SHS has unearthed that would otherwise have ended their formal education at BECE.

“I know we will get more engineers, doctors, architects, scientists, writers and poets out of the increased numbers of those attending Senior High School, who will go on to further education. Even if they stop at Senior High School, imagine what a million more Secondary School educated young people will do to our self-confidence and the value of our workforce. That, alone, makes Free SHS worthwhile,” President Akufo-Addo argued on Tuesday, February 27.

The President was delivering his State of the Nation Address in Parliament when he made the arguments.

President Akufo-Addo’s government started the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy in 2017 to fulfil a campaign promise.

Although there have been challenges, government says it is happy thousands of Ghanaians have been given free secondary education through the policy.