Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Free SHS has broken myths, will produce more engineers, doctors and scientists for Ghana – Akufo-Addo

Education Free SHS has broken myths, will produce more engineers, doctors and scientists for Ghana – Akufo-Addo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has noted that he is elated by the success of the Free Senior High School policy.

According to him, the policy which was described by opponents as mere political talk has broken myths and will produce more scientists, engineers, doctors, and architects for the country in the future.

“Mr Speaker, Free SHS might be labelled by its detractors as a mere political slogan that must be demonised, but it is, in fact, a transformative programme that has broken myths and liberated minds. It is humbling on the one hand and frightening on the other, to think of the sheer number of talents that Free SHS has unearthed that would otherwise have ended their formal education at BECE.

“I know we will get more engineers, doctors, architects, scientists, writers and poets out of the increased numbers of those attending Senior High School, who will go on to further education. Even if they stop at Senior High School, imagine what a million more Secondary School educated young people will do to our self-confidence and the value of our workforce. That, alone, makes Free SHS worthwhile,” President Akufo-Addo argued on Tuesday, February 27.

The President was delivering his State of the Nation Address in Parliament when he made the arguments.

President Akufo-Addo’s government started the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy in 2017 to fulfil a campaign promise.

Although there have been challenges, government says it is happy thousands of Ghanaians have been given free secondary education through the policy.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

SONA 2024: 'I'm responsible for the success, consequences of decisions made in gov't; don't confuse that with Vice Bawumia' —Akufo-Addo SONA 2024: 'I'm responsible for the success, consequences of decisions made in g...

2 hours ago

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson SONA 2024: ‘Clearly the state of the nation is hopeless’ — Ato Forson

2 hours ago

Free SHS has broken myths, will produce more engineers, doctors and scientists for Ghana – Akufo-Addo Free SHS has broken myths, will produce more engineers, doctors and scientists f...

2 hours ago

2024 election: Govt will do everything to ensure reputation of Ghana is not damaged – Akufo-Addo 2024 election: Gov’t will do everything to ensure reputation of Ghana is not dam...

2 hours ago

IMANI Africa President, Franklin Cudjoeleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ‘Akufo-Addo's SONA was sombre yet hopeful, he sounded apologetic’ — Franklin Cud...

2 hours ago

From left to right: Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Minority Leader Dr. Ato Forson and Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam ‘Ghana now has Finance Minister Domestic and Finance Minister International’ — A...

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo A candidate with credibility to take Ghana to a higher level will win 2024 elect...

2 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo SONA24: Gov’t in concluding phase of discussion for establishment of US$450 mill...

2 hours ago

Oliver Barker Vormawor, Ghanaian activist ‘NDC's 24-hour economy policy misses the point’ — Oliver Barker

2 hours ago

Felix Kwakye Ofosu Current state of the nation bears no resemblance to what Akufo-Addo inherited fr...

Just in....
body-container-line