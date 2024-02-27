Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Akufo-Addo's SONA was sombre yet hopeful, he sounded apologetic’ — Franklin Cudjoe

Headlines IMANI Africa President, Franklin Cudjoeleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
IMANI Africa President, Franklin Cudjoe[left] and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa has described President Nana Akufo-Addo's State of the Nation Address (SONA) as sombre yet hopeful.

The leading policy analyst indicated in a Facebook post on Tuesday, February 27, that the President sounded apologetic for the current economic challenges facing Ghana.

According to him, for the first time in a while, the President did not blame external crises like Covid-19 and Russia/Ukraine war.

"Sombre but hopeful SONA. The President actually sounded apologetic for the economic atrophy. For once Russia, Ukraine and Covid were not scapegoated for our woes. He took full responsibility for the bad and good in his administration," Mr Cudjoe wrote.

His comments come after President Akufo-Addo in his SONA acknowledged the country's economic difficulties while taking responsibility for both the positives and negatives of his administration's stewardship.

"The President has ultimate responsibility. It would be an unwise President that would pretend to have all the answers, and refuse the advice of his officials, but the fact remains that the President holds the executive power," the President said in his address.

Prior to the address, Mr. Cujoe who said he no longer takes what the President says seriously due to disappointment urged him to use his last but one SONA to “just apologize to Ghanaians.”

227202461224-1j041q5ccw-b8248fe5-9140-4611-b023-72c9c193c7be.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

SONA 2024: 'I'm responsible for the success, consequences of decisions made in gov't; don't confuse that with Vice Bawumia' —Akufo-Addo SONA 2024: 'I'm responsible for the success, consequences of decisions made in g...

2 hours ago

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson SONA 2024: ‘Clearly the state of the nation is hopeless’ — Ato Forson

2 hours ago

Free SHS has broken myths, will produce more engineers, doctors and scientists for Ghana – Akufo-Addo Free SHS has broken myths, will produce more engineers, doctors and scientists f...

2 hours ago

2024 election: Govt will do everything to ensure reputation of Ghana is not damaged – Akufo-Addo 2024 election: Gov’t will do everything to ensure reputation of Ghana is not dam...

2 hours ago

IMANI Africa President, Franklin Cudjoeleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ‘Akufo-Addo's SONA was sombre yet hopeful, he sounded apologetic’ — Franklin Cud...

2 hours ago

From left to right: Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Minority Leader Dr. Ato Forson and Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam ‘Ghana now has Finance Minister Domestic and Finance Minister International’ — A...

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo A candidate with credibility to take Ghana to a higher level will win 2024 elect...

2 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo SONA24: Gov’t in concluding phase of discussion for establishment of US$450 mill...

2 hours ago

Oliver Barker Vormawor, Ghanaian activist ‘NDC's 24-hour economy policy misses the point’ — Oliver Barker

2 hours ago

Felix Kwakye Ofosu Current state of the nation bears no resemblance to what Akufo-Addo inherited fr...

Just in....
body-container-line