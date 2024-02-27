‘Akufo-Addo's SONA was sombre yet hopeful, he sounded apologetic’ — Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa has described President Nana Akufo-Addo's State of the Nation Address (SONA) as sombre yet hopeful.

The leading policy analyst indicated in a Facebook post on Tuesday, February 27, that the President sounded apologetic for the current economic challenges facing Ghana.

According to him, for the first time in a while, the President did not blame external crises like Covid-19 and Russia/Ukraine war.

"Sombre but hopeful SONA. The President actually sounded apologetic for the economic atrophy. For once Russia, Ukraine and Covid were not scapegoated for our woes. He took full responsibility for the bad and good in his administration," Mr Cudjoe wrote.

His comments come after President Akufo-Addo in his SONA acknowledged the country's economic difficulties while taking responsibility for both the positives and negatives of his administration's stewardship.

"The President has ultimate responsibility. It would be an unwise President that would pretend to have all the answers, and refuse the advice of his officials, but the fact remains that the President holds the executive power," the President said in his address.

Prior to the address, Mr. Cujoe who said he no longer takes what the President says seriously due to disappointment urged him to use his last but one SONA to “just apologize to Ghanaians.”