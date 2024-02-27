Ghana needs new funding models to promote climate friendly solutions — Kimberly Rosen

27.02.2024 LISTEN

The USAID Ghana Mission Director, Kimberly Rosen, says there is the need for the development of new funding models and partnerships to attract investments in climate friendly solutions to address the vulnerability of Ghana’s agricultural sector to climate change.

She said Ghana’s economy is heavily dependent on agriculture, but it is vulnerable to climate change, and therefore imperative to build resilience for food security, reduce poverty, and promote economic growth, especially for the country’s growing population.

Climate change presents major risks to Ghana's agricultural sector through rising temperatures, changing rainfall patterns and extreme weather conditions.

The phenomenon threatens food security of Ghana's growing population which relies on agriculture production.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, agriculture remains vital to the country’s economy, contributing over 20% to Gross Domestic Product, and employing about 33% of the workforce.

Initiatives

Delivering her opening remarks at the first-ever USAID Climate Finance Conference held in Accra, the Mission Director said that the US government through initiatives like the Feed the Future Ghana Mobilizing Finance in Agriculture (MFA) and the Africa Trade and Investment activities was already assisting to address credit constraints and climate change effects in Ghana’s agriculture sector, hence the need for all other stakeholders to join the cause.

The Chief of Party, Feed the Future Ghana MFA Activity, Dr. Victor Antwi, underscored the need for targeted climate finance to address the yawning gap, saying “according to Pangea Global Ventures, only five percent of Ghana’s $15 billion climate finance needs are met annually.”

The MFA, he said, was ready to provide technical assistance to entities seeking finance for climate action to prepare and present viable projects to investors. He said over the past three years, the MFA Activity had facilitated $234.44 million financing to 50,137 agribusinesses and farmers, of whom 61% are women-owned enterprises in the maize, soy, groundnut, cowpea, cashew, mango, and shea value chains.

The Coordinating Director of the Ministry of Finance, Stella Williams, who represented the Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adams at the conference commended the U.S. Government and USAID for the “continuous support” to Ghana’s agriculture sector and other facets of the economy.

“There is a huge opportunity for increasing market-based interventions and international investments. Our climate finance needs are vast and mobilizing additional resources is imperative to achieve both our climate goals and broader development objectives,” she added.

About conference

The three-day conference was under the theme “Climate Financing in Ghana: Mobilizing Resources for Adaptation and Mitigation”. It was aimed at empowering the government, private sector, and development partners to access investment for climate resilient practices.

It brought together U.S. and Ghana government representatives, non-governmental organizations, agribusinesses, transaction advisors, investors, financial institutions, trade associations, research institutions, civil society groups and the media.

It was organised by the Feed the Future Ghana Mobilizing Finance in Agriculture (MFA) in collaboration with Feed the Future Policy Link, Africa Trade and Investment (ATI) and Feed the Future Market Systems Resilience (MSR).