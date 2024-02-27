Modern Ghana logo
SONA 2024: 'I'm responsible for the success, consequences of decisions made in gov't; don't confuse that with Vice Bawumia' — Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Tuesday, February 2024 clarified the roles and responsibilities of persons in his government, particularly emphasizing that he holds the ultimate responsibility for the success and consequences of every decision made.

President reacted to public criticisms that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia cannot absorb himself of the failures of the government.

The public reaction follows Dr. Bawumia comments that his role as head of the Economic Management Team was purely advisory where decisions suggesting that he is not to be held responsible for the actions and inactions of government.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia likened his role to a driver's mate who can only advise.

Akufo-Addo however said, "Under the Constitution, the executive power of the state is vested in the President of the Republic.

“There's no ambiguity about where the buck stops when it comes to responsibility for what happens in government. It stops with the President."

The President acknowledged the collaborative nature of governance, recognizing that a member of the government can make decisions but he emphasized that the ultimate responsibility lies with the President.

"Of course, a member of the government might turn an idea generated by the President or an official into a huge success, and the honors will be claimed or shared when public perception is favorable.

“But ultimately, the President is responsible and therefore takes the credit or the blame for whatever happens in his or her government," he asserted.

