27.02.2024

2024SONA: No dumsor in 7 years despite financial crisis – Akufo-Addo
27.02.2024

President Nana Akufo-Addo highlighted his achievements in ensuring a reliable power supply for Ghanaians, despite recent power outages affecting parts of the country.

In his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on February 27, 2024, the President refuted claims of intermittent power supply amid the financial crisis, asserting that the country has not experienced the phenomenon known as DUMSOR over the past seven years.

“Mr Speaker, between 2012 and early 2017, there was nothing more demoralising than the phenomenon we called DUMSOR. It was symptomatic of a dysfunctional system, and it caused widespread depression amongst businesses and households.

After that experience, my government was determined that DUMSOR would not be inflicted upon Ghana and Ghanaians under an NPP government, and I am glad to be able to say, SO FAR, SO GOOD, we have managed to keep the lights on these last seven (7) years, even in the midst of a financial crisis. We have managed the energy sector with discipline and expertise, to avoid a repetition of the hardships inflicted on Ghanaians some years ago.”

He also said they have significantly reduced the energy sector debt that they inherited.

“Furthermore, through determined, skilful negotiation, we have been able to reduce considerably the energy sector debt that we inherited.”

