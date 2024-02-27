Bikiriyya-Alwadaniyya Islamic School organises 90th graduation ceremony in Cape Coast

Bikiriyya-Alwadaniyya Islamic School of Cape Coast has organised it's 90th graduation ceremony.

In a simple graduation ceremony held on Sunday, February 25, 2024 at the School's premises in Cape Coast, Ahmad Tijjani emerged as the lone graduand to have completed the course of study.

Alhaji Abubakar-Saddiq-Musa Commenda, the Leader of the School admonished Muslims to take the studies of Arabic studies seriously. "It's a difficult course of study and no wonder only one person was able to graduate this year.

"Last year, 9 people graduated, last two years, 13, I can only hope and believe that the current crop of students would take their lessons serious so they can graduate next year", the Islamic Scholar encouraged the other students.

According to the Alhaji Commenda, it takes about three years to complete the school and a maximum of five years. The courses of study include The Qur'an, Arabic Studies, Islamic History, Divinity of God, Islamic and Religious Knowledge and the Biography of all the Islamic Prophets and Messengers.

Historically, Alhaji Commenda narrated that the School was founded by his grandfather, Sheik Abubakar and has been churning out Islamic Scholars across the country.

"We come from a lineage of Islamic Leaders and Scholars; the First National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheik Alhaji Abbass was my father's elder brother, Alhaji Waliyyi (an Islamic Scholar and a herbalist), Sheik Alhaji Musa Abubakar Commenda (former Central Region Chief Imam), Sheik Alhaji Abdullahi-Mai-Kano (Founder, Tijjaniyya Muslim Council of Ghana and the representative of Sheik Ibrahim Inyass(World Leader of Tijjaniyya) based in Senegal", he stated to the applause of the gathering.

He ended the rather illustrious sons of his family lineage with the current National Chief Imam, Sheik Alhaji Dr. Nuhu Sharbutu who arguably is Ghana's best Chief Imam in recent history who has steered the members of the Islamic faith very well and monumentally contributed to the peace in Ghana.