Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Bikiriyya-Alwadaniyya Islamic School organises 90th graduation ceremony in Cape Coast

Social News Bikiriyya-Alwadaniyya Islamic School organises 90th graduation ceremony in Cape Coast
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Bikiriyya-Alwadaniyya Islamic School of Cape Coast has organised it's 90th graduation ceremony.

In a simple graduation ceremony held on Sunday, February 25, 2024 at the School's premises in Cape Coast, Ahmad Tijjani emerged as the lone graduand to have completed the course of study.

Alhaji Abubakar-Saddiq-Musa Commenda, the Leader of the School admonished Muslims to take the studies of Arabic studies seriously. "It's a difficult course of study and no wonder only one person was able to graduate this year.

"Last year, 9 people graduated, last two years, 13, I can only hope and believe that the current crop of students would take their lessons serious so they can graduate next year", the Islamic Scholar encouraged the other students.

According to the Alhaji Commenda, it takes about three years to complete the school and a maximum of five years. The courses of study include The Qur'an, Arabic Studies, Islamic History, Divinity of God, Islamic and Religious Knowledge and the Biography of all the Islamic Prophets and Messengers.

Historically, Alhaji Commenda narrated that the School was founded by his grandfather, Sheik Abubakar and has been churning out Islamic Scholars across the country.

"We come from a lineage of Islamic Leaders and Scholars; the First National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheik Alhaji Abbass was my father's elder brother, Alhaji Waliyyi (an Islamic Scholar and a herbalist), Sheik Alhaji Musa Abubakar Commenda (former Central Region Chief Imam), Sheik Alhaji Abdullahi-Mai-Kano (Founder, Tijjaniyya Muslim Council of Ghana and the representative of Sheik Ibrahim Inyass(World Leader of Tijjaniyya) based in Senegal", he stated to the applause of the gathering.

He ended the rather illustrious sons of his family lineage with the current National Chief Imam, Sheik Alhaji Dr. Nuhu Sharbutu who arguably is Ghana's best Chief Imam in recent history who has steered the members of the Islamic faith very well and monumentally contributed to the peace in Ghana.

DC Kwame Kwakye
DC Kwame Kwakye

Broadcast JournalistPage: DCKwameKwakye

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Ashaiman Chief warn miscreants from Ada, Nima, Kasoa, Ningo, Tema to stop using area as crime base Ashaiman Chief warn miscreants from Ada, Nima, Kasoa, Ningo, Tema to stop using ...

3 hours ago

Success of Free SHS answers critics, detractors should cease the arguments - Akufo-Addo Success of Free SHS answers critics, detractors should cease the arguments - Aku...

3 hours ago

SONA: Akufo-Addo to launch One-tablet-per-student in March SONA: Akufo-Addo to launch One-tablet-per-student in March 

3 hours ago

Ghana to produce 4.5 million ounces of gold annually – Akufo-Addo Ghana to produce 4.5 million ounces of gold annually – Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Don't give up hope – Mahama encourages frustrated youth Don't give up hope – Mahama encourages frustrated youth 

3 hours ago

Reject anti-LGBTQ+ Bill – CDD's Prof Gadzekpo begs Akufo-Addo Reject anti-LGBTQ+ Bill – CDD's Prof Gadzekpo begs Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Government committed to improving cinema industry – Akufo-Addo Government committed to improving cinema industry – Akufo-Addo 

3 hours ago

Ex- Assembly member faces court for pocketing GHC500,000 meant for road project Ex- Assembly member faces court for pocketing GHC500,000 meant for road project

3 hours ago

We've saved over GHC10-trillion from civil litigation, judgement debts — Akufo-Addo We've saved over GHC10-trillion from civil litigation, judgement debts — Akufo-A...

3 hours ago

Ghanaians wont miss you, bye-bye – Ato Forson tells Akufo-Addo and Bawumia Ghanaians won’t miss you, bye-bye – Ato Forson tells Akufo-Addo and Bawumia

Just in....
body-container-line