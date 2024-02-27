Rural Communities in Agona West constituency cried for potable drinking water, social amenities

Residents of some deprived rural areas in the Agona West Constituency say they have lost confidence in their Member of Parliament, Hon. Cynthia Mamle Morrison for turning deaf ears to their plight.

According to them, they virtually lack every social amenity meant to make life meaningful for them.

Expressing their concerns about what they claimed as the abysmal performance of their Member of Parliament, the residents who were mainly farmers said they are facing a crisis attributing it to their Member of Parliament and other Government appointees for cutting them off entirely from the constituency.

Briefing newsmen at separate locations in Agona Otsenkorang, Ahamadonko, Nsuansa, Bosompa, James Nkwanta, Edukrom, Lower and Upper Bobikuma, they contended that His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP government has not been fair to them due to the lack of social amenities.

Madam Fati Mohammed, a Waakye seller at Agona Otsenkorang bemoaned the poor nature of roads in the vicinity describing it as inhumane.

"It is an eyesore to see pregnant women pushing vehicles they had intended to cart their farm produce to Agona Nyakrom, Agona Swedru and other marketing centers to sell them due to the deplorable nature of the road.

"In terms of emergency, pregnant women are carried to the nearest health facility in a Tricycle popularly known as 'Aboboyaa' because on the road network," she stated.

Another resident of Agona Ahamadonko, Opanyin Kofi Omenano wondered why those in the community were being treated like outcasts.

"Agona Ahamadonko is like living in Hell, we don't have potable drinking water, no toilet facilities for people to attend to nature's call, so one can imagine what will happen when we enter rainy season. We therefore appeal to Member of Parliament for Agona West, Hon. Cynthia Mamle Morrison to come over to rescue us this time around because the suffering is becoming unbearable pain in Ahamadonko and its surroundings.

"Drivers are taking advantage of the deplorable road network to charge unapproved fair causing untold economic hardship to the farmers. Another major problem is poor network services, effective communication is lacking, we are compelled to walk some distance from the community before we can make phone calls," he lamented.

Similar sentiments were shared with the Newsmen at Lower and Upper Bobikuma as well as Obronikrom, a suburb of Agona Nyakrom saying roads in the vicinity have developed into manholes.