Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Mahama attends Akufo-Addo's penultimate SONA

Headlines Mahama attends Akufo-Addo's penultimate SONA
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama is among the high-profile personalities present in Parliament for the presentation of the penultimate State of the Nation Address (SONA) by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution imposes an obligation on Members of Parliament (MPs), the Speaker and the Judiciary to receive the President’s Message on the State of the Nation.

The President was received into the Chamber of the House by Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, together with Mr Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business and Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority Leader.

The list of dignitaries at the event include the First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo; Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and his wife, Hajia Samira, Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.

Others are Nana Otuo Siriboe II, the Chairman of the Council of State; former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, Dr Margarete Amoakohene, Member of the Council of State, and the wife of the Speaker of Parliament, Madam Alice Adjoa Yornas.

The rest are former Speaker Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye; Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff, Mr Stephen Ayesu Ntim, the National Chairman of the NPP, Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, NPP

General Secretary; Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman, NDC, and Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary, NDC.

Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, the Chief of Defence Staff, Ghana Armed Forces, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police, and Mr Charles Abani, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Ghana are all present.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Speaker Bagbin apologises for delayed start of 2024 SONA Speaker Bagbin apologises for delayed start of 2024 SONA

2 hours ago

SONA24: Police headquarters facelift beautiful, I recommend it to all institutions – Akufo-Addo SONA24: Police headquarters facelift ‘beautiful’, I recommend it to all institut...

2 hours ago

2024SONA: GH5.8billion paid to bondholders – Akufo-Addo 2024SONA: GH¢5.8billion paid to bondholders – Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

SONA2024: Lets find ways to improve Free SHS – Akufo-Addo SONA2024: Let’s find ways to improve Free SHS – Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

SONA2024: Ken Ofori-Attas removal wont affect IMF terms – Akufo-Addo SONA2024: Ken Ofori-Atta’s removal won’t affect IMF terms – Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

2024SONA: Govt to unveil presidential policy on football — Akufo-Addo #2024SONA: Govt to unveil presidential policy on football — Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

SONA2024: Kumasi Airport to be completed in May — Akufo-Addo #SONA2024: Kumasi Airport to be completed in May — Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

SONA24: Gold-for-oil has significantly reduced pressures on forex – Akufo-Addo SONA24: Gold-for-oil has significantly reduced pressures on forex – Akufo-Addo

4 hours ago

My govt has done more in seven years than what NDC did in eight years – Akufo-Addo My gov’t has done more in seven years than what NDC did in eight years – Akufo-A...

4 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Economic crisis: We stumbled but we are rising again, we were bruised but we are...

Just in....
body-container-line