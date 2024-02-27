Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Free SHS worthwhile, transformative, despite being labelled by detractors as mere political slogan – Akufo-Addo

Headlines Free SHS worthwhile, transformative, despite being labelled by detractors as mere political slogan – Akufo-Addo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said though his government’s flagship programme, the free Senior High School (SHS) policy might be labelled by its detractors as a mere political slogan which must be demonised, the programme has transformed the lives of Ghanaians who otherwise would have stopped school at the Junior High School (JHS) level.

According to the President, in the past 7 years since he has been president, he has met many people, young and old across the country who have told him “about the first person in their families and in their communities to have gone to Senior High School.”

He noted that not being able to go to secondary school for “lack of money was so widespread and an accepted phenomenon that it led to some people thinking Senior High School was not meant for them or their children or for people from their village, and, therefore, a child in the family finishing Junior High School and moving on to Senior High School was simply not factored in their expectations.

“Free SHS might be labelled by its detractors as a mere political slogan that must be demonised, but it is, in fact, a transformative programme that has broken myths and liberated minds. It is humbling on the one hand and frightening on the other, to think of the sheer number of talents that Free SHS has unearthed that would otherwise have ended their formal education at BECE.”

President Akufo-Addo is confident that the country will get more “engineers, doctors, architects, scientists, writers and poets out of the increased numbers of those attending Senior High School, who will go on to further education.”

He emphasised that even if they stop at SHS, one can only imagine what “a million more Secondary School educated young people will do to our self-confidence and the value of our workforce. That, alone, makes Free SHS worthwhile.”

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at the State of the Nation Address in Parliament, on Tuesday, 27 February 2024.

—classfmonline

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Speaker Bagbin apologises for delayed start of 2024 SONA Speaker Bagbin apologises for delayed start of 2024 SONA

2 hours ago

SONA24: Police headquarters facelift beautiful, I recommend it to all institutions – Akufo-Addo SONA24: Police headquarters facelift ‘beautiful’, I recommend it to all institut...

2 hours ago

2024SONA: GH5.8billion paid to bondholders – Akufo-Addo 2024SONA: GH¢5.8billion paid to bondholders – Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

SONA2024: Lets find ways to improve Free SHS – Akufo-Addo SONA2024: Let’s find ways to improve Free SHS – Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

SONA2024: Ken Ofori-Attas removal wont affect IMF terms – Akufo-Addo SONA2024: Ken Ofori-Atta’s removal won’t affect IMF terms – Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

2024SONA: Govt to unveil presidential policy on football — Akufo-Addo #2024SONA: Govt to unveil presidential policy on football — Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

SONA2024: Kumasi Airport to be completed in May — Akufo-Addo #SONA2024: Kumasi Airport to be completed in May — Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

SONA24: Gold-for-oil has significantly reduced pressures on forex – Akufo-Addo SONA24: Gold-for-oil has significantly reduced pressures on forex – Akufo-Addo

4 hours ago

My govt has done more in seven years than what NDC did in eight years – Akufo-Addo My gov’t has done more in seven years than what NDC did in eight years – Akufo-A...

4 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Economic crisis: We stumbled but we are rising again, we were bruised but we are...

Just in....
body-container-line