SoNA 2024: Gov’t to launch Performance Tracker in March — Akufo-Addo

The government is set to introduce a Performance Tracker, a tool aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in the execution of infrastructure projects across the country.

President Akufo-Addo who made this known during the State of the Nations Address in Parliament on Tuesday, February, 27, 2024 said the tracker will be launched in March this year.

He said the tracker will help address longstanding concerns about the accuracy and reliability of project presentations, particularly the use of artist's impressions to depict final outcomes.

Speaking about the initiative, the President emphasized the need to uphold standards and deliver tangible results to the people.

He stressed that the Performance Tracker would serve as a reliable mechanism for showcasing the progress and impact of infrastructure projects, thereby instilling trust and confidence among citizens.

Source: classfmonline.com

