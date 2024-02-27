2024SONA: We’ll ensure EC organises credible elections – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has given his strongest assurance that the government will work to ensure that the Electoral Commission (EC) organises a credible and fair election in December.

Delivering his penultimate State of the Nation address on Tuesday, February 27, Akufo-Addo also emphasized that the government will ensure that public education on the need for a peaceful election is drummed to every nook and cranny of the country.

“This is an election year and the increased decibels level in all communications will ensure that even the most politically uninterested person amongst us will know that on December 7, we shall be going to the polls to elect a new president and new Members of Parliament.”

Highlighting the significance of the Electoral Commission’s role in organizing credible elections, the President emphasized the need for collaborative efforts from all parties involved.

He called upon political parties to uphold the integrity of the democratic system and to view competitive elections as opportunities for growth rather than division.

“A lot of responsibility lies on the Electoral Commission to put the organisation in place that will ensure that we have credible elections. The government is doing its part to make the work of the Electoral Commission go smoothly.

“A lot of responsibility lies on the political parties as well and I hope that the political parties recognise that their credibility is also on the line, especially some people wanting to undermine the multiparty democratic system of governance.

“It is up to the parties to demonstrate that competitive elections are honourable character-enhancing experiences and that, at the end of the process, the loser will congratulate the winner and the world does not come to an end because an election has been lost.”

-citinewsroom