SA NDC Women's Wing, FADF support two schools in Guan Constituency with sanitary pads

The Women’s Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in South Africa, in collaboration with the Fred Agbenyo Development Fund (FADF), has extended a helping hand to young girls in the Guan Constituency of the Oti Region in Ghana.

Madam Wilbertina Buxton, SA NDC Women's Wing Organizer, disclosed during a presentation ceremony at Lipke Secondary School on Sunday, February 25, 2024, that this is the second phase of the donation exercise, which began in August last year.

She stated, "This year's theme, 'Empowering Girls Through Menstrual Hygiene, 'Sanitary Pads' phase 2,' underscores the project's aim to provide young girls with free sanitary pads and promote menstrual hygiene."

Madam Buxton emphasized, "This year, we intend to run the project in all the regions of Ghana before the elections across the country, starting with the Oti Region, specifically the Guan Constituency."

She stressed the importance of advocating for a tax-free sanitary pad policy or free distribution to all women, especially young adults, nationwide.

Addressing the natural process of menstruation, Madam Buxton questioned, "Why should women struggle to access menstrual hygiene products?" She affirmed, "The NDC Women's Wing of South Africa is resolved to urge government officials and policymakers to prioritize the menstrual hygiene needs of women."

Key figures, including Hon Fred Agbenyo, the PC for Guan Constituency, and representatives from the Oti Region Women Organiser, attended the event.

Madam Buxton hinted at future donation drives in other regions of Ghana, showcasing ongoing commitment to addressing menstrual hygiene challenges nationwide.