Mahama convinces minority caucus against boycotting Akufo-Addo's SoNA – Sam George

Headlines Mahama convinces minority caucus against boycotting Akufo-Addo's SoNA – Sam George
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is yet to begin his last State of the Nation (SoNA) address to Parliament today.

The address was scheduled to have started speaking at 10 am.

However, as of 11:50am, the President was yet to begin his address.

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Mr Sam Nartey George, in a post on X, ahead of the address by the president, revealed that the Minority caucus was not going to be physically present for the SoNA as the intention was to boycott it.

"The Minority caucus is spiritually present in the Chamber for the #SONA 2024,” the Ningo Prampram MP posted.

But in a subsequent post, the Ningo Prampram MP revealed the Minority Caucus returned to the house after meeting with the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama.

He explained: “The Minority Caucus has just finished a meeting with @JDMahama and our National Chairman paving way for the Caucus to return to the Chamber for #SONA24."

“Our grievance with President @NAkufoAddo stems from his disrespect for the work Parliament does relative to Private Members Bills. His continued refusal to assent to Bills passed by the House constitutes an affront to the independence of Parliament.”

The Ningo Prampram MP indicated: “After listening to the quintessential statesman John Dramani Mahama, we have, out of respect to him and our constituents, returned to the chamber to listen to the State of the Nation Address.”

He added: “We and our Constituents know the true State of the Nation.”

