2024 polls: ‘Your credibility on the line, the world doesn’t end because an election has been lost’ – Akufo-Addo tell parties

As the December 7 national elections approach, President Nana Akufo-Addo has told the various political parties that their credibility is at stake.

In his last State of the Nation Address to Parliament on Tuesday, 27 February 2024, Mr Akufo-Addo said: “A lot of responsibility lies on the political parties as well and I hope that the parties recognise that their credibility is also on the line, especially some people wanting to undermine the multiparty democratic system of government”.

“It is up to the parties to demonstrate that competitive elections are an honourable character-enhancing experience and that at the end of the process, the loser will congratulate the winner and the world does not come to an end because an election has been lost”, he said.

The president told the legislature that “there is nothing inherently dirty or corrupt about politics and nothing about elections that should generate violence”.

“We, who are in politics; and we, who are members of political parties, owe it to ourselves, the institutions we claim to belong to, and above all, we owe it to Ghana and the people of Ghana to make politics and elections the serious and joyful phenomenon they should be”, he charged.

