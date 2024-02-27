Modern Ghana logo
2024 SONA: Minority suspends boycott after Mahama intervenes

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has reportedly urged the Minority caucus to suspend their boycott and allow President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address to proceed.

On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, the Minority in Parliament chose to boycott President Akufo-Addo’s final State of the Nation Address (SONA).

This decision was prompted by the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, referring to the caucus as hooligans.

Additionally, the minority group is protesting the President’s failure to sign the anti-witchcraft bill.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s constitutionally mandated address, scheduled for the same day, is designed to offer an overview of the nation’s current state at the beginning of each parliamentary session, as outlined in Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

Citi News’ Parliamentary Correspondent, Nii Ayikwei, reported that the Minority caucus was also expressing discontent over the government’s management of common fund arrears.

As a demonstration of their dissatisfaction, they opted to abstain from the chamber during the President’s address.

The Minority’s decision to return was contingent upon receiving a commitment from the government to address their concerns before they consider rejoining the chamber to listen to the President’s speech.

