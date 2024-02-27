Modern Ghana logo
‘39-year-old Chinese prison inmate didn't escape from our facility’ — Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

27.02.2024 LISTEN

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has denied claims that a Chinese inmate escaped from its facility last month.

On February 27, the hospital's Head of Public Relations Mustapha Salifu released a statement via X, detailing a Chinese national's February 7 visit to the dental clinic for treatment.

According to Mr. Salifu, Wang Xiao, 39, arrived accompanied by two prison guards but was not properly uniformed or handcuffed.

Mr. Xiao underwent an examination and x-ray before being told his procedure would cost GHc606.

As he did not have enough funds, he was rescheduled for February 9.

"He then left the clinic and the Hospital in the company of the two prison guards. We have since not set eyes on him until we heard about his escape in sections of the media," said Mr. Salifu in the statement.

The hospital flatly denies media reports that Wang Xiao escaped while under their care.

“It is therefore not true that the prisoner escaped while receiving care in the Hospital," Mr. Salifu asserted.

