Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Delegate system must be scrapped to curb political corruption – CDD-Ghana

Headlines Delegate system must be scrapped to curb political corruption – CDD-Ghana
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Director of Advocacy and Policy Engagement at the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Kojo Pumpuni Asante, is advocating for the elimination of the delegate system in the selection of parliamentary and presidential candidates as a measure to combat corruption in Ghana’s electoral process.

This call comes in response to recent revelations by Zebilla’s Member of Parliament, Cletus Avoka, who candidly expressed that corruption is a prerequisite for political incumbency.

“If I'm not corrupt, how can I maintain my seat? You have to be corrupt in one way or another. You have to look for more resources. If you have to look for more resources, you have to go out and do some work for a contractor. As a lawyer, maybe prepare a bill, or do this and that and whatnot? So I have half attention here, and half attention outside because I need more resources to be able to maintain my seat.”

Kojo Asante contends that such unethical practices extend beyond parliamentary and presidential elections, infiltrating the fundamental essence of political leadership.

Addressing the issue on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM, on Tuesday, February 27, Kojo Asante said political corruption is now so widespread.

“It is not just a question of being an MP because even political parties have become an arena for deals. Who becomes a leader in a party is even no longer democratic and it is limited to who can pay. People know who becomes a leader even before elections are held.”

“We have to put a regime and a structure in place to curb this because people are raising money from illicit places for elections and that raises concern. We have to regulate internal party competition and there has to be a law and it has to appeal to everybody.

“And so as for the delegates system, it has to go and laws must be made to regulate the amount of donations that can be given and all of that,” he further suggested to host Bernard Avle.

—CitiNewsroom

Top Stories

53 minutes ago

Sam George, Ningo Prampram MP #SONA24: Minority caucus spiritually present in the chamber’ — Sam George

53 minutes ago

A file photo Parents still bear 77% costs despite free SHS policy — EduWatch

53 minutes ago

African Games: How do you request 48m operational cost if you can't give a breakdown now? — Ablakwa quizzes LOC African Games: ‘How do you request $48m operational cost if you can't give a bre...

53 minutes ago

African Games: We'll give a breakdown of the 48m operational cost when the games are over — LOC African Games: ‘We'll give a breakdown of the $48m operational cost when the gam...

53 minutes ago

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu African Games: Don't limit $48m operational cost to just 18 days; we were inaugu...

2 hours ago

Delegate system must be scrapped to curb political corruption – CDD-Ghana Delegate system must be scrapped to curb political corruption – CDD-Ghana

3 hours ago

Bolga Central MP, Isaac Adongo What Akufo-Addo has done is to give Dr Mohammed Amin one job with the left and t...

3 hours ago

Zebilla MP, Cletus Avoka Everyday MoMo, everyday MoMo – MP Cletus Avoka laments pressure from constituent...

3 hours ago

Prof. Godfred Bokpin Ofori-Atta failed Ghanaians when he delayed in seeking IMF support – Economist

3 hours ago

Mr. Franklin Cudjoe Use your last State of the Nation Adress to apologise to Ghanaians – Franklin Cu...

Just in....
body-container-line