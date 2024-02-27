Modern Ghana logo
Let’s work together for credible elections in December – NMC to journalists

Let's work together for credible elections in December – NMC to journalists
National Media Commission (NMC) has called for collaboration with journalists and media houses to ensure credible elections in December.

This comes in the wake of the recent closure of four radio stations in Bawku by the National Communications Authority (NCA).

The stations affected including Bawku FM, Source FM, Zahra FM, and Gumah FM, were shut down following recommendations from the Upper East Regional Security Council and directives from the Ministry of National Security.

The closures were due to concerns about the stations’ operations and the inflammatory comments made by their panelists and presenters, which are believed to have contributed to the escalation of the conflict in Bawku.

This conflict has led to the loss of lives and property in Bawku and its neighbouring regions.

George Sarpong, the Executive Secretary of the NMC, warned in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM that individuals and organizations who misuse their platforms for destructive purposes will have only themselves to blame.

“Let us work together to secure credible elections and peaceful development in Ghana. I say this quietly, those who think otherwise and want to use their radio stations and TV stations as channels of destruction can have themselves to be blamed,” he stated.

—citinewsroom

