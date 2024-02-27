What Akufo-Addo has done is to give Dr Mohammed Amin one job with the left and take it back with the right – Isaac Adongo

Bolga Central MP, Isaac Adongo



Ranking Member of Parliament's Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo has opined that there has been no change at the Ministry of Finance despite the appointment of Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam.

Early this month, President Akufo-Addo relieved Ken Ofori-Atta of his duty as Finance Minister and appointed the Karaga Member of Parliament in his stead.

Subsequently, the President appointed Ken Ofori-Atta as senior presidential advisor.

The appointment in a letter dated February 15 also makes Ken Ofori-Atta a special envoy for international affairs.

In that role, the former Minister in charge of Ghana’s finances will handle all issues related to private sector investments.

Speaking to Joy FM about the change at the Ministry of Finance, Isaac Adongo said Ken Ofori-Atta is still in charge.

According to him, what the President has done is technically to give Mohammed Amin one job with the left and take it back with the right.

“If you know the way government works, the Finance Minister has to implement major policies through cabinet and through executive approval of the President, and when he is going to Cabinet or he is going to seek approval from the President, the President will consult his Advisor and his Advisor is Ken Ofori-Atta.

"So, if Ken does not agree with the policy orientation of the Finance Minister, it is as good as not even starting it because it won’t get cabinet or executive approval,” Isaac Adongo who is also MP for Bolga Central said.

Meanwhile, Economist and Professor of Finance, Prof. Godfred Bokpin has kicked against the latest appointment of Ken Ofori-Atta.

In his view, the former Finance Minister caused the hardships Ghanaians endured in the last few years and does not deserve to have any responsibility in government.