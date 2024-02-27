Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
27.02.2024 Headlines

What Akufo-Addo has done is to give Dr Mohammed Amin one job with the left and take it back with the right – Isaac Adongo

Bolga Central MP, Isaac AdongoBolga Central MP, Isaac Adongo
27.02.2024 LISTEN

Ranking Member of Parliament's Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo has opined that there has been no change at the Ministry of Finance despite the appointment of Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam.

Early this month, President Akufo-Addo relieved Ken Ofori-Atta of his duty as Finance Minister and appointed the Karaga Member of Parliament in his stead.

Subsequently, the President appointed Ken Ofori-Atta as senior presidential advisor.

The appointment in a letter dated February 15 also makes Ken Ofori-Atta a special envoy for international affairs.

In that role, the former Minister in charge of Ghana’s finances will handle all issues related to private sector investments.

Speaking to Joy FM about the change at the Ministry of Finance, Isaac Adongo said Ken Ofori-Atta is still in charge.

According to him, what the President has done is technically to give Mohammed Amin one job with the left and take it back with the right.

“If you know the way government works, the Finance Minister has to implement major policies through cabinet and through executive approval of the President, and when he is going to Cabinet or he is going to seek approval from the President, the President will consult his Advisor and his Advisor is Ken Ofori-Atta.

"So, if Ken does not agree with the policy orientation of the Finance Minister, it is as good as not even starting it because it won’t get cabinet or executive approval,” Isaac Adongo who is also MP for Bolga Central said.

Meanwhile, Economist and Professor of Finance, Prof. Godfred Bokpin has kicked against the latest appointment of Ken Ofori-Atta.

In his view, the former Finance Minister caused the hardships Ghanaians endured in the last few years and does not deserve to have any responsibility in government.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Bolga Central MP, Isaac Adongo What Akufo-Addo has done is to give Dr Mohammed Amin one job with the left and t...

1 hour ago

Zebilla MP, Cletus Avoka Everyday MoMo, everyday MoMo – MP Cletus Avoka laments pressure from constituent...

1 hour ago

Prof. Godfred Bokpin Ofori-Atta failed Ghanaians when he delayed in seeking IMF support – Economist

1 hour ago

Mr. Franklin Cudjoe Use your last State of the Nation Adress to apologise to Ghanaians – Franklin Cu...

11 hours ago

Stop being emotional about anti-gay bill – Afenyo-Markin tell MPs Stop being emotional about anti-gay bill – Afenyo-Markin tell MPs

11 hours ago

2.37million financial loss case against Ato Forson will fail if its political – Afenyo-Markin €2.37million financial loss case against Ato Forson will fail if it’s political ...

11 hours ago

Expectations high for Akufo-Addos penultimate SONA Expectations high for Akufo-Addo’s penultimate SONA

11 hours ago

SONA 2024: Akufo-Addo must show commitment toTB fight— GNTBVN SONA 2024: Akufo-Addo must show commitment to TB fight — GNTBVN

11 hours ago

Yagbonwura enskins Mahama as 'Chief of Truth and Integrity' Yagbonwura enskins Mahama as 'Chief of Truth and Integrity'

11 hours ago

Former Minister of the Oti Region, Joshua Makubu Ministerial reshuffle: Disability community surprised at Oti Regional Minister's...

Just in....
body-container-line