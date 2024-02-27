Ofori-Atta failed Ghanaians when he delayed in seeking IMF support – Economist

Prof. Godfred Bokpin

27.02.2024 LISTEN

Economist and Professor of Finance, Prof Godfred Bokpin has argued that Ghana suffered after the Coronavirus pandemic.

His reason is that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta failed to acknowledge the signs to seek support from the International Monetary Fund on time.

According to him, this led to the hardships Ghanaians have endured in the last couple of years.

Speaking to Joys FM, Prof. Godfred Bokpin said after the performance of Ken Ofori-Atta in recent years, he should not continue to have any role in government.

“Ghana and Kenya exited Covid-19 with similar economic fundamentals, similar challenges. The difference between Kenya and Ghana, as we speak right now, was simply because Kenya was a bit more proactive in reaching out to the IMF for fund-supported programmes right after Covid-19.

"But Ghana, that is where I think that Honourable Ken Ofori-Atta failed Ghanaians because part of leadership is to recognise the signs and the magnitude before the average Ghanaian gets to know.

"And the failure on the part of the Finance Minister then and the government overall in being proactive in reaching out to the IMF actually brought so much hardship on Ghanaians and I have said it, I won’t run away from that,” Prof. Godfred Bokpin shared.

He continued, “I respect Honourable Ken Ofori-Atta. Look, when he was appointed I supported his appointment looking at his performance in the private sector, we couldn’t have gotten it better, right? But overall let me tell you, what we see right now really does not give a compelling reason for him to be given another responsibility in the government.”

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa has appointed Ken Ofori-Atta as senior presidential advisor.

The appointment in a letter dated February 15 also makes Ken Ofori-Atta a special envoy for international affairs.

In that role, the former Minister in charge of Ghana’s finances will handle all issues related to private sector investments.