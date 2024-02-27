I only want to serve as legislator not as Minister – Afenyo-Markin

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the new Majority Leader of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Efuttu has expressed his preference for legislative work over ministerial duties.

In an interview with Bernard Avle on Citi TV’s ‘Point of View’ on Monday, Afenyo-Markin stated that his passion lies in parliamentary work, and he has always preferred being a parliamentarian to serving as a Minister of State.

He shared these sentiments while discussing his feelings about his recent confirmation as Majority Leader of Parliament, which took place on Friday, February 23, 2024.

“On the ministerial thing I never wanted to be a minister and I still don’t want to be a minister. I think I should serve in Parliament,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Mr Afenyo-Markin has expressed concerns about the constitutionality of the proposed Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill currently under consideration by Parliament.

He believes it has significant legal flaws and would not withstand scrutiny in court.

Mr Afenyo-Markin previously advocated for adjustments to the bill, arguing that punitive measures would not be effective in achieving its purported goal of rehabilitation.

“I think the law in its present form has questionable constitutional issues. The law as I see it, from how I've seen it, cannot stand any serious test in any constitutional court. I think that the law would have serious challenges at the Supreme Court. If it faces a constitutionality test, it will fail. Not the entire law, but aspects of it, will fail. That's my view,” he said.

-citinewsroom