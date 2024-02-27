Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
27.02.2024 Headlines

Stop being emotional about anti-gay bill – Afenyo-Markin tell MPs

Stop being emotional about anti-gay bill – Afenyo-Markin tell MPs
27.02.2024 LISTEN

Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has voiced concerns over the emotional tone surrounding the discussions on the anti-gay bill in Ghana’s Parliament.

According to him, some of his colleague MPs become emotional during deliberations on the bill.

The Effutu lawmaker previously proposed a replacement of a minimum two-month imprisonment sentence with a minimum of one month of community service for individuals involved in LGBTQ+ activities.

Afenyo-Markin expressed worry about the state of the country’s prisons, emphasizing their inadequacy in providing necessary rehabilitation for offenders. On February 21, he withdrew his proposed amendments to the bill following the House’s rejection of his proposals to replace imprisonment with community service.

His withdrawn amendment also sought mandatory counselling on human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values as a post-conviction sentence.

The anti-gay bill has stirred controversy since its introduction in Parliament, with human rights groups arguing that it could violate the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana.

In an interview on the Point of View on Citi TV with host Bernard Avle, Afenyo-Markin acknowledged the need for the law but emphasized the importance of a more lenient punishment.

He questioned the idea of imprisoning individuals for sexual relationships.

“I think that the latest law we have in parliament, LGBT thing, I think that we shouldn’t be emotional about it. I have been thinking, battling this, should a man be incarcerated because of sexual relationships? I have been asking that. In principle, I’m not against the need to enact Ghanaian values…but the punishment bit,” he said.

He argued that the law, if passed, has the potential to gag media houses.

“What you the media seem not to have realised is that there’s a subtle gag on you and also reintroduce criminal liable law. You guys have not read it.”

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

I only want to serve as legislator not as Minister – Afenyo-Markin I only want to serve as legislator not as Minister – Afenyo-Markin

2 hours ago

Stop being emotional about anti-gay bill – Afenyo-Markin tell MPs Stop being emotional about anti-gay bill – Afenyo-Markin tell MPs

2 hours ago

Government will introduce Fintech Innovation Fund – Bawumia Government will introduce Fintech Innovation Fund – Bawumia

2 hours ago

Anti-gay bill questionable, it wont stand the test in court – Afenyo-Markin Anti-gay bill questionable, it won’t stand the test in court – Afenyo-Markin

2 hours ago

2.37million financial loss case against Ato Forson will fail if its political – Afenyo-Markin €2.37million financial loss case against Ato Forson will fail if it’s political ...

2 hours ago

Expectations high for Akufo-Addos penultimate SONA Expectations high for Akufo-Addo’s penultimate SONA

2 hours ago

SONA 2024: Akufo-Addo must show commitment toTB fight— GNTBVN SONA 2024: Akufo-Addo must show commitment to TB fight — GNTBVN

2 hours ago

Three police officers killed J.B Danquah Adu, not Sexy Dondon — Counsel tells court Three police officers killed J.B Danquah Adu, not Sexy Dondon — Counsel tells co...

2 hours ago

Yagbonwura enskins Mahama as 'Chief of Truth and Integrity' Yagbonwura enskins Mahama as 'Chief of Truth and Integrity'

2 hours ago

Former Minister of the Oti Region, Joshua Makubu Ministerial reshuffle: Disability community surprised at Oti Regional Minister's...

Just in....
body-container-line