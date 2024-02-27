Modern Ghana logo
€2.37million financial loss case against Ato Forson will fail if it’s political – Afenyo-Markin

The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has asserted that the €2.37 million financial loss case against Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, will collapse if it is politically motivated.

During an appearance on the Point of View on Citi TV on Monday, February 26, the Effutu MP emphasized that the case against Ato Forson should be assessed based on its merit rather than political affiliations.

Afenyo-Markin contended that the legal proceedings would not find success in any court if it is perceived as politically driven, as suggested by certain members of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

The Effutu MP urged a fair and impartial examination of the case, emphasizing the need to separate it from political undertones for a just resolution.

The €2.37 million financial loss case against Ato Forson has been a subject of debate, with political implications raised by some in the opposition.

Mr Afenyo-Markin added that he foresees a good working relationship with the Minority Leader due to the close relationship he enjoys with him.

Charges
Dr Forson, who is also the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako Enyan Essiam, is standing trial with Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, and Richard Jakpa, a businessman, for allegedly causing financial loss of €2.37 million to the state in a deal to purchase 200 ambulances for Ghana between 2014 and 2016.

They have, however, pleaded not guilty to five counts of wilfully causing financial loss to the state, abetment to wilfully cause financial loss to the state, contravention of the Public Procurement Act and intentionally misapplying public property.

-citinewsroom

