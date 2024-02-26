Modern Ghana logo
Radio stations shut down in Bawku were engaged for two years – NMC

National Media Commission (NMC) has refuted claims that it failed to provide advance notice before the closure of four radio stations in Bawku, in the Upper East Region.

Bawku FM, Source FM, Zahra FM, and Gumah FM were shut down by the National Communications Authority (NCA) based on concerns about their operations and the alleged provocative comments contributing to the escalation of the Bawku conflict.

The NCA, acting under Section 13(1)(e) of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775), justified the shutdown for national security and public interest, following recommendations from the Upper East Regional Security Council and guidance from the Ministry of National Security.

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) contested the NCA’s authority to enforce ethical and professional standards, arguing that it is not the appropriate body for media content sanctions.

In response, George Sarpong, the Executive Secretary of NMC, clarified in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM that the commission had engaged with the stations for two years and issued public notices before the shutdown.

“I have indicated to you that in the past two years, we have been engaging the stations and we have spoken publicly and I think that that constitutes enough notice,” he stated, adding that “On the comment raised by the MFWA, I think that there is a lesson in there for all of us going forward.

“My understanding of it is that in future any communication would require that the same question that you are asking about the internal working between NMC and NCA be part of that communication. The propriety of it we are ready to examine together and to see what is the best way forward going into the future,” he stated.

-citinewsroom

