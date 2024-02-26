Legalize our operations or we’ll boycott 2024 elections – Okada Riders to gov't

Modern Ghana logo
Social News Legalize our operations or well boycott 2024 elections – Okada Riders to gov't
Okada Riders Association of Ghana has threatened to boycott the 2024 general elections if the government fails to legalize its operations.

The riders have attributed this to the persistent harassment they endure at the hands of law enforcement officials due to the unregulated nature of their business.

Speaking to Citi News, the General Secretary, Abdul Razak indicated that the government must pay heed to their concerns as it is a source of income for many youths in the country.

“We called on the government to legalize our operations. In the last two weeks or so our vice president went to speak about the vision he has for the country. And we did not hear any information about us. That is the reason why we are also calling on the government to legalize our operations.

“When you look at the country right now, the way this job has created jobs for the youth, it is really helping the youth with their daily bread. So that is the reason why we say that if the government legalizes this operation and we put law into order it will help the youth to put something on the table.”

Additionally, Abdul Razak mentioned that the formalization of their business will also reduce the harassment from law enforcement officers.

Meanwhile, the Association had earlier asserted that the threat of an election boycott will only be rescinded if any political party promises to legalize their operations when voted into power.

-citinewsroom

