‘There's no economy so which one is Ofori-Atta going to advise on?’ — Kwame Pianim quizzes Akufo-Addo

Kwame Pianim, Ghanaian economist

26.02.2024 LISTEN

The appointment of Ken Ofori-Atta as a senior presidential adviser and special envoy by President Nana Akufo-Addo has been criticized by prominent Ghanaian economist Kwame Pianim.

Ofori-Atta was relieved of his duties as Finance Minister on February 14 after months of calls for his removal over economic mismanagement.

However, he was quickly given a new role in the presidency sparking criticism amid raging anger from citizens.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ AM Show on Monday, February 26, Mr. Pianim noted that Mr. Ofori-Atta’s poor handling of the economy is legendary and has never happened in the country’s history to a point where the nation has defaulted on its debt.

“Ken Ofori-Atta going is good for the optics. But the person who led us into the financial and economic crisis that we are in, we haven't been here before... there has never been a time where Ghana has not been able to pay its bills and we are not going to start paying them until 2025 and this is the same guy who gets us kicked out of the Eurobond market, how can he be an envoy?" he quizzed.

The veteran economist argued that Ofori-Atta should not be representing Ghana internationally given his role in the current economic turmoil.

“I think Nana (President Akufo-Addo) knows that the international community are not that gullible so you don't send him there. We don't have an economy now, so what is he going to advise on?" said Pianim.

Pianim believes the appointment has "eroded the goodwill" from Ofori-Atta's sacking, suggesting former officials should not be given roles in the presidency after being replaced.