Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

NDC will revive Pomadze Poultry Farm - Mahama

By Simon Tetteh || Contributor
Headlines NDC will revive Pomadze Poultry Farm - Mahama
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), H.E John Dramani Mahama, has said the next NDC government will revive the Pomadze Poultry Farm near Winneba in the Central Region.

He said during the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission 91st Annual National Convention Jalsa Salana 2024, that the NDC has a proposal to encourage more religious organisations to venture into agriculture and agric-business.

"...I wish to say that if Allah is gracious and am president I will help you to scale up your poultry farm so that it becomes a model for all other religious groups to emulate.

"We can do poultry farming. Religious group we can do livestock rearing, we can do aquaculture, we can set up farms and I believe that under an administration of NDC we will collaborate with religious organisations to set up agro processes business so that we can add value to the crops that we produce here in Ghana," he stated.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission 91st Annual National Jalsa Salana, 2024 also forms part of its 100 years anniversary in Ghana.

226202474436-0f730m4yxs-screenshot20240226-1815101

Top Stories

3 hours ago

I've stopped listening to my friend Akufo-Addo due to disappointment — Franklin Cudjoe ‘I've stopped listening to my friend Akufo-Addo due to disappointment’ — Frankli...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo and wife attend late Namibia Presidents funeral Akufo-Addo and wife attend late Namibia President’s funeral

3 hours ago

Samuel Atta Akyea SML/GRA deal: Stop the propaganda and go see what they're monitoring and the wor...

3 hours ago

Public Hearing on Gold Coast Fund collapse postponed over SONA Public Hearing on Gold Coast Fund collapse postponed over SONA

3 hours ago

Lawyer sues Chief Justice, General Legal Council and Judicial Secretary Lawyer sues Chief Justice, General Legal Council and Judicial Secretary

3 hours ago

Effutu constituents jubilate over Afenyo-Markin's appointment as Majority Leader Effutu constituents jubilate over Afenyo-Markin's appointment as Majority Leader

3 hours ago

Transport operators want Bawumia to resign over economic hardships Transport operators want Bawumia to resign over economic hardships

4 hours ago

Social Entrepreneur Issa Ouedraogo drags Seth Asante, Ace-Ankomah to disciplinary committee of GLC over unethical behavior Social Entrepreneur Issa Ouedraogo drags Seth Asante, Ace-Ankomah to disciplinar...

4 hours ago

2024 SONA: Akufo-Addo must outline plans to stabilise cedi – GUTA 2024 SONA: Akufo-Addo must outline plans to stabilise cedi – GUTA

4 hours ago

Nigerian army denies coup plot Nigerian army denies coup plot

Just in....
body-container-line