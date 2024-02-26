NDC will revive Pomadze Poultry Farm - Mahama

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), H.E John Dramani Mahama, has said the next NDC government will revive the Pomadze Poultry Farm near Winneba in the Central Region.

He said during the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission 91st Annual National Convention Jalsa Salana 2024, that the NDC has a proposal to encourage more religious organisations to venture into agriculture and agric-business.

"...I wish to say that if Allah is gracious and am president I will help you to scale up your poultry farm so that it becomes a model for all other religious groups to emulate.

"We can do poultry farming. Religious group we can do livestock rearing, we can do aquaculture, we can set up farms and I believe that under an administration of NDC we will collaborate with religious organisations to set up agro processes business so that we can add value to the crops that we produce here in Ghana," he stated.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission 91st Annual National Jalsa Salana, 2024 also forms part of its 100 years anniversary in Ghana.