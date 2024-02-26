Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

‘I've stopped listening to my friend Akufo-Addo due to disappointment’ — Franklin Cudjoe

Headlines I've stopped listening to my friend Akufo-Addo due to disappointment — Franklin Cudjoe
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Founding President of Ghanaian IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe says he has stopped listening to President Nana Akufo-Addo due to his disappointment in the latter's leadership.

In an interview with Accra-based Adom FM on Monday, February 26, Mr. Cudjoe noted he no longer takes the things the President says serious.

"I've stopped being disappointed in my friend, the president. In fact, I have stopped listening to him actually. It is now not about being disappointed, I have gone beyond that. As one would put it 'I’m now beyond be careful'," Cudjoe remarked.

He added that the President himself had acknowledged he had done all he could and that the next captain would come and fix the economic crisis.

"The person himself said that has done all he could and that the next captain would come and fix things," he noted.

Despite their friendship, the policy advisor stressed that Akufo-Addo has completely disappointed him as President.

"You know he is a very good friend; he has said very interesting things about me publicly and I like him for that, but he has completely disappointed me," the IMANI Africa boss stated.

Mr. Cudjoe's comments come as Ghanaians await the President's final State of the Nation’s Address where he is expected to outline his administration's achievements and priorities for the remainder of his final term in office.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

I've stopped listening to my friend Akufo-Addo due to disappointment — Franklin Cudjoe ‘I've stopped listening to my friend Akufo-Addo due to disappointment’ — Frankli...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo and wife attend late Namibia Presidents funeral Akufo-Addo and wife attend late Namibia President’s funeral

2 hours ago

Samuel Atta Akyea SML/GRA deal: Stop the propaganda and go see what they're monitoring and the wor...

2 hours ago

Public Hearing on Gold Coast Fund collapse postponed over SONA Public Hearing on Gold Coast Fund collapse postponed over SONA

2 hours ago

Lawyer sues Chief Justice, General Legal Council and Judicial Secretary Lawyer sues Chief Justice, General Legal Council and Judicial Secretary

2 hours ago

Effutu constituents jubilate over Afenyo-Markin's appointment as Majority Leader Effutu constituents jubilate over Afenyo-Markin's appointment as Majority Leader

2 hours ago

Transport operators want Bawumia to resign over economic hardships Transport operators want Bawumia to resign over economic hardships

3 hours ago

Social Entrepreneur Issa Ouedraogo drags Seth Asante, Ace-Ankomah to disciplinary committee of GLC over unethical behavior Social Entrepreneur Issa Ouedraogo drags Seth Asante, Ace-Ankomah to disciplinar...

3 hours ago

2024 SONA: Akufo-Addo must outline plans to stabilise cedi – GUTA 2024 SONA: Akufo-Addo must outline plans to stabilise cedi – GUTA

3 hours ago

Nigerian army denies coup plot Nigerian army denies coup plot

Just in....
body-container-line