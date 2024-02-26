‘I've stopped listening to my friend Akufo-Addo due to disappointment’ — Franklin Cudjoe

The Founding President of Ghanaian IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe says he has stopped listening to President Nana Akufo-Addo due to his disappointment in the latter's leadership.

In an interview with Accra-based Adom FM on Monday, February 26, Mr. Cudjoe noted he no longer takes the things the President says serious.

"I've stopped being disappointed in my friend, the president. In fact, I have stopped listening to him actually. It is now not about being disappointed, I have gone beyond that. As one would put it 'I’m now beyond be careful'," Cudjoe remarked.

He added that the President himself had acknowledged he had done all he could and that the next captain would come and fix the economic crisis.

"The person himself said that has done all he could and that the next captain would come and fix things," he noted.

Despite their friendship, the policy advisor stressed that Akufo-Addo has completely disappointed him as President.

"You know he is a very good friend; he has said very interesting things about me publicly and I like him for that, but he has completely disappointed me," the IMANI Africa boss stated.

Mr. Cudjoe's comments come as Ghanaians await the President's final State of the Nation’s Address where he is expected to outline his administration's achievements and priorities for the remainder of his final term in office.