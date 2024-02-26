KETASCO past students vow to return school to Category A 

The Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO) Past Students Association (Dzolalians) have resolved to commit their resources to getting the school back into a Category 'A' status.

This was disclosed at the 71st Founders' Day and Homecoming Durbar held at the school on the theme: “Alumni Communities and their Impact on their Alma Mater.”

It was within the sub-theme: “Taking Advantage of Modern Technology for Job Creation and Self-Employment in the Global Economy.”

Reverend Dr Sylvanus Amegashiti-Elorm, the Chief Executive Officer of Elorm Foundation, a Dzolalian, who chaired the function, said infrastructure deficit should not be the reason for the school to be downgraded to a Category 'B' status.

“We'll push the headmaster till we get back to Grade 'A'. We'll commit our resources to addressing the physical infrastructure challenges,” he said.

“It doesn't make sense that we're downgraded because our kitchen is not in good shape, dining hall not in good shape, we don't have an assembly hall…”.

Earlier speakers had extended appreciation to benefactors of the school, especially the old students, for their eagerness and readiness to address its challenges and create a congenial teaching and learning atmosphere.

That had resulted in KETASCO's longstanding and storied history of excellence in academics, sports and extra-curricular activities, he said, and called for more support.

Mr Innocent Augustt, the KETASCO Headmaster, said challenges faced by the school included inadequate security personnel to provide a 24-hour protection for the more than 4,600 student population.

He said the issues of inadequate furniture for classrooms, dormitories, beds, and dining hall spaces were impeding effective teaching and learning.

Miss Pearl Edem Apreku, the Senior School Prefect, sought help in procuring 25 PVC dustbins, two modern wheelchairs for the school's clinic, student's identity cards, two modern stretchers for use during sports and other emergencies, projectors and quiz bells, all estimated at a cost of GH¢41,000.00.

Dr Stanislaus Adiaba, the National President of the Dzolalians, assured the school of their willingness to support as an alumnus and passionate advocates for the school's progress.

He said the 71st anniversary celebration was dedicated to refurbishing the kitchen, after which other projects would follow.

The day, which saw the 2014-year group inducted into the mother Association, had Mr Freeman Gobah, the National Vice President of the Dzolalians raise funds toward the kitchen project.

Some students who spoke to Ghana News Agency expressed gratitude to the past students for their love for the school and said they were challenged to emulate it.

