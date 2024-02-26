Modern Ghana logo
The constitution gives NMC mandate to oversee professional, ethical standards of media, not NCA — MFWA on closed down of 4 Bawku radio stations

26.02.2024

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has raised concerns about the decision by the National Communications Authority (NCA) to shut down four radio stations in Bawku over security concerns.

The affected stations are Bawku FM, Source FM, Zahra FM, and Gumah FM.

The NCA's move came following the recommendation of the Upper East Regional Security Council and the Ministry of National Security.

Expressing reservations about the closure, Kwaku Krobea Asante, the Programmes Officer at the MFWA, stated that the NCA should have involved the National Media Commission (NMC), the agency responsible for regulating media content, before taking such drastic actions.

“What we would have wished to have seen is that this whole exercise should have involved the National Media Commission because, essentially, it is the National Media Commission that the constitution gives the powers to oversee the professional and ethical standards of the media," Asante remarked in an interview with Citi News.

Meanwhile, the West Africa Center for Counter-Extremism (WACCE) has offered a different perspective, stating that the NCA's decision has come too late.

Mutaru Mumuni Muqthar, the Executive Director of WACCE, acknowledged that the closure might prevent the situation from worsening, but he emphasized that it should have happened earlier, considering the potential harm caused by the stations' presenters and panelists.

“This is even too late in terms of the impact with the kind of panelists that have been featured on some of these radio stations in the Bawku area.

“I think that it is actually late, but it is better that it has come because it can prevent the bad situation from becoming worse, and so I think that this is something we should have had a couple of years ago when the conflict escalated. For this to happen now, we must embrace that and also feature other measures that can help calm the situation," Muqthar stated.

