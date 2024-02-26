NCCE inaugurates the All Nations University Civic Education Club

26.02.2024 LISTEN

The New Juaben South Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), in collaboration with All Nations University, has jointly inaugurated the Civic Education Club of the school's Regional Student Empowerment Flagship activities in Koforidua, Eastern Region.

Madam Ophelia Ankrah, NCCE Eastern Regional Director, Mr. Augustine Bosrotsi, Deputy Regional Director, and Professor Collins Marfo Agyeman, Dean for the School of Business of the University, were in attendance.

The Eastern Regional Students Empowerment Flagship activities are to equip students and encourage them to show love to Mother Ghana through patriotism, nationalism, hard work, honesty, decency, discipline, and decorum in all facets of their lives, with civic education as its anchor.

Speaking on the relevance of civic education clubs, Madam Ankrah noted the urgent need to imbibe in the youth at all levels in the educational ladder a sense of patriotism, emphasizing that civic education and morality go hand in hand; therefore, there is a need to inculcate civics in all areas of our lives to help build a better Ghana.

During interaction with newsmen after the event, Madam Ankrah stressed that democracy was about quality citizenship and not about elections alone.

She said the NCCE, through the Civic Education Clubs, also trains selected social studies teachers, patrons of civic education clubs, and NCCE staff to ensure that together “we build the next generation of leaders.”

Madam Ankrah noted that the commission is upscaling the civic education programme for students and youth groups to promote competent and responsible participation in local and national government.

The NCCE Eastern Regional Director said through the activities of civic education clubs, young people would learn how to monitor and influence public policy and, in the process, develop support for democratic values and principles, tolerance, respect for the rule of law, and good citizenship.

She also encouraged the youth and students to question all the wrongs and aberrations of the country's social arrangement, stressing that to do this, they must have the requisite knowledge and skills that would give them the empowerment to strengthen their personal as well as the collective sovereignty of the nation.

Mr. Clement Donkor, NCCE Municipal Director, and Dr. Frank Boakye, Assistant Dean for the School of Business at the University, inaugurated the club and charged club members to be an example to their peers and ambassadors of peace before, during, and after the 2024 general elections.

Other dignitaries who attended the event included Mr. Lawrence Ekpo, Patron of the club, Mr. Gerald Ekow Woode, Director of Research Policy, Advocacy of the University, and staff from the NCCE New Juaben South Municipal Office.