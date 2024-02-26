Pankaj Maheshwari takes over as Group CEO of BlueCrest and OpenLabs in Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone

26.02.2024 LISTEN

BlueCrest and OpenLabs proudly announce the appointment of Mr. Pankaj Maheshwari as the Group CEO, bringing a wealth of expertise to lead operations in Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

Distinguished Career

Pankaj Maheshwari, an accomplished education professional, boasts an illustrious career spanning over two decades. His journey began as a business partner with NIIT in India, followed by his remarkable tenure as the General Manager of NIIT Ghana from 2005 to 2010. Pankaj's leadership during this period showcased exceptional strategic acumen, paving the way for subsequent key roles at NIIT West Africa, Laureate International Universities, Global University Systems, and Texila American University - Zambia, where he served as CEO.

International Educational Management

Pankaj managed various international educational brands, including NIIT, University of Liverpool-UK, University of RoehamptonUK, Walden University-USA, University of Law – UK, Sunderland University-UK, The UK Open University & Texila American. His global perspective and hands-on experience in managing educational institutions across diverse cultures position him as a dynamic leader ready to steer BlueCrest and OpenLabs toward new heights.

Expertise

Pankaj's expertise spans sales, marketing, operations, business development, and strategic partnerships. His focus on higher education and training, coupled with a profound understanding of technology, Management, Hospitality, business/communications, and medical programs, uniquely positions him to drive innovation and growth in the dynamic educational landscape.

Notable Achievements

Throughout his career, Pankaj has been a catalyst for transformative leadership, steering organizations through periods of growth, forging strategic alliances, and enhancing educational offerings. His achievements reflect a commitment to excellence and a keen understanding of the evolving needs of the education sector.

Vision for BlueCrest and OpenLabs

As Group CEO, Pankaj is committed to elevating BlueCrest and OpenLabs to new heights. His vision encompasses fostering a culture of innovation, expanding educational horizons, and solidifying the institutions' positions as key players in the realms of technology and business education in Ghana and beyond.

"My journey with BlueCrest and OpenLabs has been one of boundless passion and unwavering dedication to educational excellence. As we welcome Mr. Pankaj Maheshwari as Group CEO, I am confident that his expertise will further propel BlueCrest and OpenLabs towards even greater heights, staying true to our mission of shaping future leaders and innovators." Mr. Dev Varyani, Founder of BlueCrest and OpenLabs (Formerly NIIT Ghana).

Pankaj Maheshwari, Group CEO, BlueCrest and OpenLabs added, "I am honored to lead BlueCrest and OpenLabs in Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. Together, we will continue to empower minds, foster innovation, and contribute to the educational development of the region."

Source: BlueCrest and OpenLabs