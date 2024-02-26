Modern Ghana logo
24-hour economy policy: It's the surest way to achieve economic growth, boost productivity, stabilise cedi, generate well-paying jobs — Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has reiterated his commitment to the '24-hour economy' policy, emphasising its potential to enhance the country's economic prospects.

Speaking at the conclusion of a two-day policy dialogue organised by the NDC Social Democracy Lab at Peduase i24-hour economy policy: It's the surest way to achieve economic growth, boost productivity, boost the cedi, generate well-paying jobs - Mahaman the Eastern Region, Mr. Mahama highlighted the multifaceted benefits of the proposed policy.

He asserted that the implementation of a 24-hour economy could serve as the surest way to achieve substantial economic expansion, boost productivity, strengthen the national currency (cedi), and create high-paying job opportunities.

“The 24-hour economy now remains perhaps the surest way to achieve significant economic expansion, boost productivity, meet demand, curb unbridled imports and its attendant negative effects on our economy and currency and above all generate well-paying jobs for the millions of our people who are without employment," Mr. Mahama stated.

Expressing optimism about the proposal, Mahama noted that the feedback and input from various sectors have been overwhelmingly positive.

He said, “I am encouraged by the very positive feedback and input we continue to receive on the proposal from our compatriots in organised labour, academia, business and industry.”

The two-day policy dialogue, organised by the NDC Social Democracy Lab, focused on three thematic areas: Human Development, Finance and Economy, and Governance.

