Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Joyce Aryee's appointment into Bawumia's campaign team shocking — Kwesi Pratt

Headlines Joyce Aryee's appointment into Bawumia's campaign team shocking —Kwesi Pratt
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) announcement of the formation of the 40-member campaign team for its flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has raised eyebrows, particularly due to the inclusion of Reverend Dr. Joyce Aryee, who was revealed to be part of the Campaign Advisory Committee.

However, this decision has not been without controversy. Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, expressed his belief that Madam Joyce Aryee should have declined the position.

According to him, individuals of her stature usually play a crucial role in mediating and restoring calm during issues, but active involvement in partisan politics could hinder their ability to perform that role effectively.

“When there are issues, these eminent people rise to engage and restore calm.

“But if they are all to engage in partisan politics, who will mediate when issues arise?

“I see Joyce Aryee as eminent and expected she would have declined the invitation just to continue to play her role as an eminent state woman,” Prof. Gyampo remarked.

The surprise and concern regarding Joyce Aryee's involvement were echoed by seasoned journalist Mr. Pratt, who joined Prof. Gyampo in questioning her partisan affiliation.

Mr. Pratt expressed bewilderment at the announcement during Peace FM’s “kokrokoo morning show, stating, "Is she an NPP member? I know Joyce Aryee very well, but I didn't know she was an NPP member…so I'm a bit shocked."

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

2 hours ago

I've stopped listening to my friend Akufo-Addo due to disappointment — Franklin Cudjoe ‘I've stopped listening to my friend Akufo-Addo due to disappointment’ — Frankli...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo and wife attend late Namibia Presidents funeral Akufo-Addo and wife attend late Namibia President’s funeral

2 hours ago

Samuel Atta Akyea SML/GRA deal: Stop the propaganda and go see what they're monitoring and the wor...

2 hours ago

Public Hearing on Gold Coast Fund collapse postponed over SONA Public Hearing on Gold Coast Fund collapse postponed over SONA

2 hours ago

Lawyer sues Chief Justice, General Legal Council and Judicial Secretary Lawyer sues Chief Justice, General Legal Council and Judicial Secretary

2 hours ago

Effutu constituents jubilate over Afenyo-Markin's appointment as Majority Leader Effutu constituents jubilate over Afenyo-Markin's appointment as Majority Leader

2 hours ago

Transport operators want Bawumia to resign over economic hardships Transport operators want Bawumia to resign over economic hardships

3 hours ago

Social Entrepreneur Issa Ouedraogo drags Seth Asante, Ace-Ankomah to disciplinary committee of GLC over unethical behavior Social Entrepreneur Issa Ouedraogo drags Seth Asante, Ace-Ankomah to disciplinar...

3 hours ago

2024 SONA: Akufo-Addo must outline plans to stabilise cedi – GUTA 2024 SONA: Akufo-Addo must outline plans to stabilise cedi – GUTA

3 hours ago

Nigerian army denies coup plot Nigerian army denies coup plot

Just in....
body-container-line