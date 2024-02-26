The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) announcement of the formation of the 40-member campaign team for its flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has raised eyebrows, particularly due to the inclusion of Reverend Dr. Joyce Aryee, who was revealed to be part of the Campaign Advisory Committee.

However, this decision has not been without controversy. Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, expressed his belief that Madam Joyce Aryee should have declined the position.

According to him, individuals of her stature usually play a crucial role in mediating and restoring calm during issues, but active involvement in partisan politics could hinder their ability to perform that role effectively.

“When there are issues, these eminent people rise to engage and restore calm.

“But if they are all to engage in partisan politics, who will mediate when issues arise?

“I see Joyce Aryee as eminent and expected she would have declined the invitation just to continue to play her role as an eminent state woman,” Prof. Gyampo remarked.

The surprise and concern regarding Joyce Aryee's involvement were echoed by seasoned journalist Mr. Pratt, who joined Prof. Gyampo in questioning her partisan affiliation.

Mr. Pratt expressed bewilderment at the announcement during Peace FM’s “kokrokoo morning show, stating, "Is she an NPP member? I know Joyce Aryee very well, but I didn't know she was an NPP member…so I'm a bit shocked."