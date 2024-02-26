‘Listen to Ghanaians and don't make our campaign difficult’ — NPP group tells Akufo-Addo

A pro-NPP group is calling on President Akufo-Addo to listen to the voices of Ghanaians and revoke the controversial appointment of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as Senior Presidential Advisor.

In a statement, the Alliance for Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA) said Ofori-Atta's time as Finance Minister saw unprecedented economic challenges with post-COVID recovery.

"Appointing him to this novel position, albeit advisory, amid our current economic challenges is nothing but a slap in the faces of the Ghanaian electorates," said AFFA in the statement.

The group warned that keeping Ofori-Atta could negatively impact the NPP's campaign to break the eight-year cycle in power.

"It is about time you listened to the sentiments of the electorates in whose name you exercise your presidential powers in order not to make the campaign difficult for our new Flagbearer," AFFA added.

The pro-NPP organization is now calling on party members and supporters to back its demand for Ofori-Atta's new role to be revoked as his continued presence could undermine the NPP's electoral chances.