I want to allow Bawumia to do whatever he wants – Ken Agyapong on why he will reject running mate offer

Assin Central MP, Ken Agyapong

26.02.2024 LISTEN

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong has indicated that he will reject any offer to serve as a running mate for party flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, he wants to allow the Vice President to run things his own way.

Speaking on the KSM Show, Ken Agyepong said he can make positve impacts in many lives whether he becomes President or not.

“I wouldn’t do it. I just want to allow him to do whatever he wants to do. I don’t want to be vice. What am I going to say. I believe in democracy so, I want it to work. I will stay back and watch and whatever I have to do, I will do to contribute.

“But I won’t accept vice as, if at all cost, Kennedy Agyapong has to be among the leaders. One thing I have always said is that you don’t need to be president to effect change in people’s lives. I have businesses that have employed many Ghanaians and put food on their table, and it’s self-gratifying,” Ken Agyepong said.

Ken Agyapong managed to give Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia a showdown in the NPP primaries last year.

At the end of the flagbearer race, the Assin Central MP polled 71,996 votes representing 37.41%.

He lost to Dr. Bawumia who polled 118,210 votes representing 61.47%.

In his interview with KSM, Ken Agyapong said he is still bitter about how some MPs he helped to enter parliament attacked and insulted him in the race to the flagbearer election.

He said because of this, he has rescinded a decision to donate his vehicles and an office to the party to help the party’s campaign for the 2024 general elections.