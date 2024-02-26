Modern Ghana logo
13th African Games: ‘Akufo-Addo approves elephantine $48 million on operational expenses in just 18 days’ — Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed that President Nana Akufo-Addo's government has approved $48 million in operational expenses for the upcoming 13th African Games in just 18 days, far exceeding the budget approved by parliament.

The legislator uncovered documents showing the colossal $48 million budget for the multi-sport event slated for March 2024, equivalent to over GHS600 million at current exchange rates.

“A careful reading of the intercepted February 13, 2024 letter signed by the LOC Executive Chairman, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare confirms that this ginormous US$48million (GHS602million) will be spent in less than a three week period (18 days)," Ablakwa noted in a social media post on Monday, February 26.

This daily expenditure of over GHS33 million for a period of 18 days, the MP said, is hard to understand, especially as Ghana currently faces a dire economic crisis and is undergoing an IMF bailout program.

Okudzeto Ablakwa described the approval as "elephantine, wrongful and unconscionable" for a country struggling with debt.

He also pointed out that parliament only approved GHS100 million for the ministry's expenses for the multi-sport event, a fraction of the $48 million budget greenlit outside of legislative approval.

The NDPC MP vowed to push for answers from the Minister of Youth and Sports in parliament this week.

