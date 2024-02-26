Empowering Women in Government: Mrs. Hamida Harrison calls for equal opportunities

At a press conference on "Addressing the Role of Political Parties in Advancing Democracy in Ghana," Mrs. Hamida Harrison, Convenor of the Women's Manifesto Coalition, fervently advocates for equal opportunities for women in government.

Highlighting the pervasive impact of socio-cultural norms, Mrs. Hamida underscores how women often find themselves confined to household roles, while men dominate positions outside.

This entrenched dynamic, she argues, significantly contributes to the dearth of women in leadership roles.

Mrs. Hamida delves into the societal devaluation of women's social roles, asserting that growing up in an environment where women's contributions are limited to the household diminishes the aspiration for leadership roles. This, she contends, plays a crucial role in the underrepresentation of women in decision-making positions.

"Again, political party structures are limiting and have shown no inclination to change their male-oriented party cultures by including women's rights and interests as strategic issues, therefore, women are unable to make inroads in the fiercely competitive platforms for political party positions in their own parties because they lack the financial resources with the pursuit of political associated ambitions."

The Convenor asserts that the empowerment of women is not merely a matter of social justice but a requisite for national progress. She issues a cautionary note, stating that persisting in leaving women behind could pose substantial challenges to the country's achievement of developmental goals, particularly the ambitious Agenda 2030.

"Increasing women's presence in political decision-making positions have been advanced and advocated in global frameworks as a means to strengthen democracy and make policy-making processes more representative of the whole population. The health of a given country's political system can be assessed by the level of women's representation in the political institutions. There is a global consensus that political parties cannot be neglected in the pursuit of healthy democracies".

Pauline Adobece Dadzawa, former Commissioner of EC stresses the urgency of addressing gender disparities within the government sector. She calls for a concerted effort to dismantle societal barriers, affording women equal opportunities and recognition essential for active participation in leadership roles and significant contributions to the nation's development.