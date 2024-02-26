KATH will work to rncourage, retain staff — CEO assures

26.02.2024 LISTEN

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) Prof Dr Dr Otchere Addai Mensah says it is worrying to see about two hundred (200) staff of his outfit resign and leave for greener pastures elsewhere.

This, he noted affects provision of care and emergency services at the premier health facility.

Speaking to Kwame Sefa Kayi on the Kokrooko Morning show program on Peace FM, Prof Addai-Mensah said most of the staff who have left were nurses and lab technicians.

"It is worrying to see some of our best nurses and lab technicians leave KATH to search for greener pastures elsewhere but as CEO I am committed to doing all i can with the support of Management to encourage and retain those we have now so that together we can collectively provide the best of care to patients and visitors at our facility", the CEO stated.

Finance Minister's Assurance

The CEO said Management of KATH was happy that government had promised to fill the vacancy at the facility.

He noted that the Finance Minister, Dr Amin Adam during a recent visit to the facility promised to facilitate the recruitment of additional staff to replace those who have left the shores of Ghana.

The CEO indicated that management would continue with the payment of additional allowances to their staff for quality service and hope that government's plan to replace those who have left would come in handy.

"There is little that we can do as management except to encourage staff who are willing to stay while we also pray that government provides us with the financial support to recruit to replace those who have left our facility", Prof Addai-Mensah stressed.

Dialysis Situation

The CEO mentioned plans to purchase some dialysis machines for the facility.

He noted that by the end of March, the hospital was sure to have additional machines to augment the exisiting one that works at full capacity.

Currently, the hospital have had to turn patients away to private facilities, something the CEO said has been a difficult call to make anytime he was called to make a decision.

Finances

Prof Addai-Mensah said the hospital was making double the amount it was getting from patients and customers previously before his tenure.

This, he noted has been the result of the introduction of electronic money platforms to collect revenue at KATH.

The system, he noted allows patients as well as relatives to pay monies for care via the mobile money platforms.

"Apart from the loopholes we have had to plug so that monies due to KATH stays we have had to make optimum use of electronic money transaction platforms and this has made us generate double the amounts we were having before my tenure 15 months ago", Prof Addai-Mensah posited.