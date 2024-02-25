‘Backbenchers time’ will foster inclusivity – Afenyo-Markin on new standing orders

25.02.2024 LISTEN

In a groundbreaking move aimed at enhancing parliamentary discourse, Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has unveiled a new segment within the revised standing orders of Parliament dubbed 'Backbenchers Time.'

This initiative, introduced during a workshop held at the Rock City Hotel in Kwahu-Nkwatia, is designed to provide Members of Parliament seated at the backbench with a platform to actively contribute their insights and ideas, thereby enriching legislative practices.

Addressing attendees at the workshop, the Majority Leader underscored the importance of empowering backbenchers to voice their opinions and submit proposals that can positively impact legislative processes.

"Mr. Speaker, then again, the introduction of ‘Backbenchers Time.’ For the first time, an opportunity is given to backbenchers who usually do not get the opportunity to have their day and it allows them the opportunity to articulate their views and bring meaningful statement proposals to enhance their legislative work," Afenyo-Markin stated.

In his closing remarks, he highlighted the transformative potential of the new standing orders and urged all Members of Parliament to actively engage in the workshop. He shared advice from former Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, emphasizing the pivotal role that standing orders play in an MP's effectiveness.

"Please make the standing orders your friend because, with it, no one can intimidate you in the Chamber. With it, your confidence level will go very high. With it, there will be no disappointment," Afenyo-Markin urged.

The introduction of 'Backbenchers Time' marks a significant step forward in promoting inclusivity and encouraging diverse perspectives within Ghana's parliamentary proceedings. As MPs familiarize themselves with the new standing orders, the initiative is expected to foster a more dynamic and participatory legislative environment.