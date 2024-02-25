Modern Ghana logo
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was sacrificed – Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has expressed concern over the resignation of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as Majority Leader, stating that the Suame legislator was sacrificed on the altar of expediency by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu formally resigned as Majority Leader on Friday, February 23, following prior notification to the Majority Caucus on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Many, including individuals and some civil society organisations, have raised concerns, implying that Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s departure as Majority Leader was coerced rather than voluntary.

Speaking on the February 23 edition of The Big Issue on Citi FM and Citi TV, Franklin Cudjoe said while the NPP might have found it expedient to coerce Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s resignation, such actions were morally questionable and improper.

“I think the party must have sacrificed Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on the altar of expediency, partly because he said he was not returning to Parliament and also because the party needed someone in the saddle who may be promoting the party’s interests.

“Expediency was that, ‘let’s send a certain signal to the electorate out there that we are probably interested in gearing up their support base with new life’ and whatever that means, I don’t know how that goes into winning an election but they are on the ground and so they probably know better.”

He told host Selorm Adonoo that “it should have been a much more accommodating experience where the various parties were spoken with and had a conversation on how this could have been done seamlessly without any party taking a lot of pain.”

