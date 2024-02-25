Bawku conflict: NCA shuts down four radio stations over incendiary utterances of panellists, presenters

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has announced the closure of four FM Radio Stations in Bawku, Upper East Region.

The stations affected are Bawku FM, Source FM, Zahra FM, and Gumah FM.

This decision comes in response to recommendations from the Upper East Regional Security Council, supported by the Ministry of National Security, citing the stations' broadcasts and discussions as contributing factors to the escalation of the Bawku conflict.

In a statement issued by NCA on February 24, it noted that the incendiary utterances of their panellists and presenters were believed to have fueled tensions, resulting in loss of lives and property in Bawku and its surroundings.

"In accordance with Section 13(1)(e) of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775), which empowers the NCA to suspend or revoke licenses in cases of national security or public interest, the authority has invoked its powers to shut down the stations," the statement noted.

The NCA emphasized its commitment to working with all stakeholders to fulfill its mandate as outlined by law. It called on all parties involved to comply with the regulations governing the communications industry.

This development marks a significant step in efforts to address the underlying causes of conflict in Bawku and underscores the importance of responsible media reporting and discourse in fostering peace and stability in the region.