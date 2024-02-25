Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawku conflict: NCA shuts down four radio stations over incendiary utterances of panellists, presenters

Headlines Bawku conflict: NCA shuts down four radio stations over incendiary utterances of panellists, presenters
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has announced the closure of four FM Radio Stations in Bawku, Upper East Region.

The stations affected are Bawku FM, Source FM, Zahra FM, and Gumah FM.

This decision comes in response to recommendations from the Upper East Regional Security Council, supported by the Ministry of National Security, citing the stations' broadcasts and discussions as contributing factors to the escalation of the Bawku conflict.

In a statement issued by NCA on February 24, it noted that the incendiary utterances of their panellists and presenters were believed to have fueled tensions, resulting in loss of lives and property in Bawku and its surroundings.

"In accordance with Section 13(1)(e) of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775), which empowers the NCA to suspend or revoke licenses in cases of national security or public interest, the authority has invoked its powers to shut down the stations," the statement noted.

The NCA emphasized its commitment to working with all stakeholders to fulfill its mandate as outlined by law. It called on all parties involved to comply with the regulations governing the communications industry.

This development marks a significant step in efforts to address the underlying causes of conflict in Bawku and underscores the importance of responsible media reporting and discourse in fostering peace and stability in the region.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Abena Osei-Asare appointed Minister of State at the Finance Ministry Abena Osei-Asare appointed Minister of State at the Finance Ministry

3 hours ago

Pick Ga Dangme person as your running mate — Ga Dangme Youth to Bawumia Pick Ga Dangme person as your running mate — Ga Dangme Youth to Bawumia

3 hours ago

Protesters chant slogans in Dakar demanding a date for elections. By John Wessels AFP Hundreds protest as Senegal awaits new election date

3 hours ago

Diop said the prize 'not only honours me but the entire visible and invisible community that the film represents'. By John MACDOUGALL AFP 'Dahomey' doc on looted African art wins Berlin's Golden Bear

5 hours ago

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch ‘NPP replicating NDC's Free SHS attacks on 24-hour economy policy’ — Kofi Asare

5 hours ago

Kwame Nkrumah was overthrown due to his refusal to steal Ghana's wealth — Kofi Asare ‘Kwame Nkrumah was overthrown due to his refusal to steal Ghana's wealth’ — Kofi...

8 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama 'Nkrumah's overthrow a day of infamy in Ghana's history' — Mahama marks 58 years...

8 hours ago

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amiduleft and Nana Akomea Stop quoting me to seek political desires, juicy appointment from Bawumia — Mart...

8 hours ago

Ghanas commitment to multilateralism, diplomatic relations solid – Akufo-Addo Ghana’s commitment to multilateralism, diplomatic relations solid – Akufo-Addo 

8 hours ago

Four radio stations shut down in Bawku for escalating conflict Four radio stations shut down in Bawku for escalating conflict

Just in....
body-container-line