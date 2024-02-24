Modern Ghana logo
‘Kwame Nkrumah overthrown due to refusal to steal Ghana's wealth’ — Kofi Asare laments

On the 58th anniversary of Ghana's first president Kwame Nkrumah's overthrow, education activist Kofi Asare has alleged that Nkrumah was removed from power because he refused to plunder the country's wealth for his family's benefit.

He stressed that unlike current leaders, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah did not use his position for private gain or to amass wealth through corruption.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, February 24, the EduWatch Executive Director wrote, "58 years ago today, we overthrew you because you didn’t steal our money for your family. Since then, we have been served with the menu we ordered."

Nkrumah led Ghana to independence from British colonial rule in 1957 and served as the country's first prime minister and president.

However, his government was toppled in a 1966 military coup led by Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka and his National Liberation Council.

Some historians have noted that opposition to Nkrumah's increasingly authoritarian rule and Ghana's economic struggles also contributed to growing discontent with his government prior to the coup.

Nkrumah was a champion of Pan-Africanism and envisioned Ghana as a leader of an independent Africa.

However, his critics accused him of becoming autocratic in the later years of his rule.

The coup, according to many, marked a setback for Ghana's democracy and halted Nkrumah's vision of a united independent Africa.

