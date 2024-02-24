South Tongu District Assembly Members fail to confirm Akufo-Addo’s nominee

Members of the South Tongu District Assembly have failed to endorse President Nana Akufo-Addo's District Chief Executive nominee Mr. Innocent Lynford Kwesi Tetteh.

The Assembly members, during an election to approve Mr Tetteh, returned a vote of 30 YES and 28 NO votes, culminating in a 51.7 percent against the required two-thirds majority votes.

Madam Victoria Dzeklo, the Presiding Member of the Assembly, expressed concern about the inability of the Assembly Members to endorse the President’s nominee.

She emphasised the importance of embracing unity and collaboration in advancing the district’s interests and implored the Assembly Members to extend their maximum support to Mr. Tetteh in the subsequent sessions to fulfill his mandate.

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, reiterated Madam Dzeklo’s sentiments and urged the Assembly members to transcend political divisions and prioritise the district’s development agenda.

He charged them to initiate the spirit of constructive dialogue and consensus-building to chart a collective path forward.

The South Tongu District Assembly Members would reconvene after ten days to determine the fate of Mr. Kwesi Tetteh in another election.

GNA