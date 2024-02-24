Binduri: Amputee commends Abdulia Abanga for prosthetic assistance

A physically challenged resident of Binduri in the Upper East Region, Mr. Daniel Atiiga Awini has showered praise of gratitude on the Member of Parliament for the Binduri and Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Abdulai Abanga for providing him with prosthetics (artificial leg).

Mr. Atiiga who due to an underlying health condition had his left leg amputated above knee level in 2019 has through the benevolence of the Binduri lawmaker had his prosthetics fixed.

Mr Atiiga, a petty trader at Tempielim, 44, a suburb of Binduri narrated his harrowing ordeal of living through four calendar years with his left leg amputated above the knee.

"It was a difficult moment for me, having to fend for myself and a family of nine, my only source of funds has been through selling sachet water and soft drinks, and my trade became difficult because I had to rely on two crutches at the time," he said.

Now seated at his shop with a prosthetic leg, nearly two months after receiving treatment from the St John of God Hospital at Dueyaw Nkwanta in the Ahafo Region, Mr. Atiiga beamed with smiles of hope said he has been given a second chance to a dignified life.

"It was during one of his community engagements that he (Abdulai Abanga) encountered me here at the market, he asked about my condition and I narrated to him, Abanga promised me that when he is given power he would support disabled persons like myself... true to his words he called me in November and asked me to go for my treatment at Dueyaw Nkwanta, today this is the result, I can now walk with only one crutch and hope I will get used to this very soon so I can walk without crutches.

"I want to express my gratitude to the Hon MP, he paid for my artificial legs, crutches, transport, feeding and accommodation, I encourage him to support many others like myself," he added.

The office of the Member of Parliament revealed that almost ten thousand Ghana cedis was allocated for Mr. Atiga's rehabilitation.