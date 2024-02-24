CLOGSAG urges civil servants sworn in as Assembly members to immediately resign 

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana, (CLOGSAG) has asked civil servants who have been sworn in as Assembly members, elected or appointed by government, to resign.

The Association said their appointment and promotion were in contravention of a Supreme Court ruling on the neutrality of civil servants in service.

“By the Supreme Court Ruling, it is implied that you can either be an Assembly member or a staff of the Local Government Service and the Civil Service,” the Association in a press release signed by Isaac Bampoe Addo, its Executive Secretary, said.

The statement urged Government appointees to the Assemblies who were either Civil Service staff or staff of the Local Government Service to resign or they would be ”smoked out”.

The Association in the statement stressed that it would not compromise on the public perception of its neutrality.

It, therefore, called on Government to revoke the appointments of the staff of the Civil Service and the Local Government Service who had been sworn in as Assembly members because the appointments were in contravention of the Supreme Court Ruling on Neutrality.

The statement admonished CLOGSAG members not to allow themselves to be appointed or promoted by political bodies.

“Again, being sworn in as an Assembly Member, whether as Government Appointee or elected, violates the ethics of the Local Government Service.

“Members are, therefore, advised not to put themselves in any ambivalent position by being both a staff of the Services and an Assembly member at the same time,” the statement stressed.

GNA