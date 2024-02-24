Modern Ghana logo
Ofori-Atta’s appointment: Let’s fast and pray for this sorry Republic – Ablakwa

The North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is unhappy with the latest appointment of former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments.

Mr. Ofori-Atta's appointment came shortly after his departure from the position of Finance Minister on Wednesday, February 14, with Mohammed Amin Adam assuming the role.

Reacting to his new role, Mr Ablakwa said it is troubling and most insensitive on the part of the appointing authority – President Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to the North Tongu lawmaker, “Presidential Advisors and Special Envoys are not accountable to Parliament and cannot be summoned to answer parliamentary questions for their actions.”

He, therefore, expressed worry that “even when Ken Ofori-Atta was Finance Minister and was directly accountable to Parliament, that did not deter him from his illegal US$58million withdrawal for President Akufo-Addo’s scandalous cathedral pit, squandering US$12million on failed Agyapa, signing a dubious US$100million SML deal, collapsing the constitutional Contingency Fund and creating his own Contingency Vote and his infamous 2022 budgetary allocation of a whopping GHS241.9million for so-called e-Transaction Levy Services which I successfully scuttled.”

“It is also very troubling and most insensitive on the part of President Akufo-Addo that in this time of economic crisis and excruciating hardships when many Ghanaians expected him to take advantage of his belated reshuffle to reduce the size of his bloated government, the numbers are rather going up with many sacked ministers returning either as presidential advisors, ministers of state at the presidency or advisors to minister,” he added in a post on Facebook.

-Classfmonline

